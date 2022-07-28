Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has been spotted watching Southampton amid rumours he could be leaving Stamford Bridge.

With Chelsea in the market for multiple defenders this summer, Colwill may find himself far down the pecking order at the club.

According to The Athletic, Colwill could seek a move this summer if Chelsea continue to sign central defenders. After a successful loan spell at Huddersfield, Colwill will be looking for regular first-team football.

Now, Colwill uploaded a picture to his Instagram story which shows he was attending Southampton’s pre-season friendly against Monaco on Wednesday night.

Colwill, however, was born in Southampton, and later uploaded photos with some of his family members watching the game, rather than with any club officials.

According to Hampshire Live, Southampton are interested in signing Colwill this summer, but Chelsea may not consider selling if they continue to fail to sign defenders.

Colwill undoubtedly has the ability to step up to Premier League level, but there could be question marks as to whether he is ready to compete in a side like Chelsea, who are battling with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the table.