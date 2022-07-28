Talks held: Chelsea move fast to meet player’s agent over transfer, Man Utd & City also keen

Chelsea have reportedly already held transfer talks with the agent of Brazilian wonderkid Endrick.

The Blues have moved fast to register their interest in the teenager, who is widely regarded as one of the biggest prospects in world football at the moment.

According to journalist Jorge Nicolas in the video below, Chelsea immediately swooped in to hold talks over the deal just a day after the player turned 16 and signed a professional contract with Palmeiras.

The journalist notes that big names like Manchester United and Manchester City are also interested in Endrick, while Fabrizio Romano wrote exclusively for CaughtOffside this week that Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also among his admirers.

Chelsea look to have done well here to try to get in first for Endrick, though one imagines the youngster would also be tempted by big names like United and City.

Pep Guardiola has built a hugely dominant team at the Etihad Stadium, while it’s also looking like an exciting time to be a United fan again under new manager Erik ten Hag.

It would certainly be great to see the next big thing in world football come to the Premier League at some point.