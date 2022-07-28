Exclusive: The transfer that would only be a last resort for Man United star Cristiano Ronaldo

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer situation with the Portugal international still pushing to leave Manchester United following talks with manager Erik ten Hag.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack, Romano says that Jorge Mendes is set to try again to get Ronaldo a move to the likes of Atletico Madrid or Bayern Munich, though it seems like Chelsea is a less realistic option.

It also seems that Ronaldo is not currently ready to look for a move to clubs in the MLS or Middle East, with the 37-year-old only likely to go for a move like that as a last resort.

It seems clear that Ronaldo is still determined to play at the highest level, with even a big name like Man Utd not right for him at this stage in his career as he won’t want to be playing in the Europa League.

What next for Cristiano Ronaldo?

“Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes reiterated with Erik ten Hag that he would like to leave the club. Mendes will continue to push for Ronaldo to join the likes of Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid, despite both clubs turning him down publicly and privately,” Romano writes.

“No clubs in Italy have made contact with Ronaldo so far. Chelsea have gone quiet after Thomas Tuchel rejected the opportunity to sign him.

“The signals from Ronaldo are clear – he wants a move to a European club, I think a move to the MLS or Middle East can only be an emergency solution.”

United fans will hope this can be resolved sooner rather than later, as new manager Ten Hag could really do without this saga dragging on for so much of his first summer in charge at Old Trafford.

