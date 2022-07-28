Crystal Palace have made contact with Napoli over a deal to sign winger Hirving Lozano.

That’s according to Area Napoli, who states that the Eagles have enquired about a permanent deal for the Mexico international, with Aurelio De Laurentiis – President of Napoli – holding out for €30m for the 26-year-old.

As of now, nobody in England has expressed a willingness to offer beyond €20m for Lozano states the report; as Napoli looks to get back the majority of the £36m they spent on Lozano when signing him from PSV Eindhoven in 2019, as reported by the Daily Mail.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, West Ham United are also in talks with Napoli to bring Lozano to the London Stadium, but whether that is still in play after recently signing Gianluca Scamacca and still pursuing a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Filip Kostic, remains to be seen.

Lozano could be a great addition to Crystal Palace’s squad but it is uncertain whether the Mexican would start at the club. Patrick Vieira already has Wilfried Zaha on the left and the very promising Michael Olise on the right. Unless the latter is lured away before the transfer window closes, Palace should certainly not sign the winger or his asking price, but anything around the €20m mark is worth taking the risk.