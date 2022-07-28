Erik ten Hag has given the approval for Manchester United to sign Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with multiple transfer targets this summer, with Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen, and Tyrell Malacia arriving at Old Trafford so far.

One player Ten Hag is keen to sign is his former player Antony. However, according to Sky Sports, a deal could be off as Manchester United don’t want to pay the price tag.

A wide forward is clearly a priority for Manchester United, and according to Fichajes, Leverkusen winger, Diaby could be on his way to the club.

Ten Hag has given the approval to Manchester United to bring Diaby to Old Trafford, with the future of Anthony Martial in doubt.

Martial has been impressive during pre-season, but it’s difficult to forget the inconsistency he has shown over the last few years.

Not only with Manchester United, but a loan spell away from the club also didn’t spark his career back into life again.

Martial may be able to have a revival under Ten Hag, but bringing in further competition could still help the United squad.