Everton confirm the signing of Dwight McNeil on a five-year deal

Everton have confirmed the signing of Dwight McNeil from Burnley with the winger penning a five-year contract with the Merseyside club.

The deal will keep the Englishman at the club until 2027, with Everton paying Burnley around £20m for McNeil’s services, reports The Athletic.

The 22-year-old becomes the Toffees’ third signing of the summer, following the arrival of his former Clarets teammate James Tarkowski and the loan capture of Portuguese defender Rúben Vinagre – which was announced yesterday.

It was reported by Sky Sports last week, that West Ham and Crystal Palace were also in talks to sign McNeil but the player has chosen to join Everton and work under Frank Lampard.

McNeil leaves Burnley after spending the last eight years with the club, joining their youth set-up back in 2014. The 22-year-old played 134 for the Clarets since making his debut back in 2018 but is now back in the Premier League after getting relegated last season.

Speaking about his move to Everton, McNeil told EvertonTV: “It is an amazing feeling to sign. When I heard about Everton’s interest I wanted to get it done straight away because of the Club and how good the team is,

“Speaking to the manager about what they want going forward, it really excited me and appealed to me. I wanted to be part of it. He knows me as a player, as does [Director of Football] Kevin Thelwell. I want to work hard and do well for the team and for the fans.

“I feel playing under a manager like Frank Lampard, he will help me to get my stats up – and that is what I want to do and improve my game.”