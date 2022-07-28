Everton make approach to sign Paris Saint-Germain star

Everton have approached Paris Saint-Germain for midfielder Idrissa Gueye, who could make a return to Goodison Park.

After a catastrophic season which almost saw Everton relegated from the Premier League for the first time, Frank Lampard and Kevin Thelwell will be working day and night to try and improve the squad at Goodison Park.

James Tarkowski and Ruben Vinagre have already walked through the door and will provide competition and add depth to the squad, but Everton will need more to ensure they don’t get dragged into a relegation battle once again.

The lack of quality in midfield was apparent last season, and according to Fabrizio Romano, Everton have approached PSG for the signing of midfielder Gueye.

The 32-year-old previously played for Everton before joining the French champions, and was undoubtedly one of their best midfielders during that period.

Realistically, Everton have never really replaced Gueye, but it’s now come full circle and the Senegalese international could end up back at Goodison Park.

Despite being 32, Gueye would add some much-needed quality in the midfield, with his energy and ability to break up play.