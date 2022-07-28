“It’s a massive opportunity” – Former Man United ace makes bold prediction about where they’ll finish under Ten Hag

This season could be a big opportunity for Manchester United to get back into the top four.

That’s the view of ex-Red Devil Luke Chadwick, who is confident about the club making major strides under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Predicting the top four for the 2022/23 season, Chadwick again tipped Manchester City to win the title, with Liverpool also set for another season as runners-up.

Still, he expects United could move up to third, while Arsenal could edge Tottenham for fourth.

“I would expect Manchester City to win the league again, then Liverpool in 2nd. In terms of just beneath those two it’s harder to predict. I think with Ten Hag in at Man United now, it’s a massive opportunity for them,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“I think we’ll see them get stronger as the season goes on and I could see them finishing in third place. Obviously I’d love to see them finish higher than that, but I think Liverpool and City still have too much for the rest of the league at the moment.

“Spurs and Arsenal have both recruited really well and there won’t be much between them. Chelsea are struggling a bit in pre-season, they’ve signed some really good players but lost some really important players too.

“So I think my overall prediction for the top four would be: City to win it, Liverpool 2nd, United third, and then I’d probably lean towards Arsenal in fourth. I like the recruitment they’ve made and rate Mikel Arteta.

“I think Spurs will just miss out and then Chelsea could slip away in a similar way to Man United last season.”