Marseille remain ‘cautiously optimistic’ that Arsenal defender William Saliba will be playing in France by the end of the transfer window.

Saliba spent last season on loan at French club Marseille, where he quickly became a regular despite his young age.

The French international plays with the maturity of an experienced pro, even though he only recently turned 21.

His performances last season earnt him his first France call-up, and understandably, Marseille are keen to keep him ahead of next season.

According to L’Equipe (via Daily Mail), Marseille remain optimistic that they will be able to sign the Arsenal defender by the end of the transfer window.

Mikel Arteta has been utilising Saliba in recent friendlies, but Saliba does have some tough competition for places at the back.

Ben White and Gabriel formed a strong partnership last season, but with European football on the horizon, Arsenal will need increased squad depth.

Although Saliba will undoubtedly receive minutes across the many competitions Arsenal are participating in, he may want to receive assurances that he will be a regular in the Premier League, or we could see him make the return to Marseille this summer.