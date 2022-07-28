Man Utd & Chelsea in pole position for midfielder transfer, deal could be resolved in coming days

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly both in pole position to pounce for the potential of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The former Ajax star’s future has been in doubt for much of the summer, but it seems things could soon be nearing a resolution.

According to AS, De Jong’s future could finally be resolved in the next few days, with Man Utd and Chelsea thought to be the main contenders for the Dutchman’s signature, though Bayern Munich can’t be ruled out either.

De Jong has shone at the Nou Camp, but it is unclear if he is still a key part of the Catalan giants’ plans ahead of the new season.

Franck Kessie has joined Barca to strengthen their options in midfield, with De Jong recently used as a centre-back in pre-season.

Meanwhile, Marca and others report that Barcelona are closing in on signing Sevilla star Jules Kounde to strengthen their defence, so there surely isn’t a long-term future for De Jong in that position.