Man United keeping alternative targets “warm” but haven’t given up on Frenkie de Jong transfer

Manchester United are reportedly keeping alternatives in mind despite still having a degree of confidence that a deal can be struck for the transfer of FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Netherlands international has dominated headlines for much of the summer, and he’d undoubtedly make the ideal addition to Erik ten Hag’s midfield options at Old Trafford.

Watch the video report below as Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth provides an update on the De Jong situation, saying that Man Utd remain keen on him, even if they’re keeping other targets “warm” just in case they have to pursue alternatives in that position…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports News

The Red Devils could do well to prioritise another midfielder now after this saga has been allowed to drag on for so long, but it seems they genuinely still believe they can get their number one target.

This will clearly still be one to watch in the coming weeks, but MUFC fans must be growing tired of hearing about it by now.

