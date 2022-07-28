Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on Harry Kane transfer rumours and Chelsea’s big mistake up front

Chelsea have not made contact over the transfer of Tottenham striker Harry Kane, and it seems highly unlikely that Spurs would sell their star player to one of their biggest rivals.

There has been some speculation linking the England international with Chelsea, but Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on this particular piece of transfer gossip in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Romano makes it clear that Tottenham consider Kane untouchable right now, while the player himself is also settled at the club.

Chelsea could really do with a top signing up front, however, after a frustrating summer in which Romelu Lukaku has gone out on loan and new signings have proven hard to come by.

Romano feels the Blues may have left things a bit late, as there are not too many ideal options out there for them now, with Erling Haaland probably the player who could’ve been best for them, if not for the sanctions imposed on them at the time.

“I’m not aware of any contact between Chelsea and Harry Kane. Chelsea understand that Kane is untouchable, and Daniel Levy wouldn’t sell to a Premier League rival,” Romano explains.

He adds: “In my opinion, Chelsea should have already taken action on a new striker as it’s becoming difficult to find a top-level player in this position.

“Erling Haaland would have been the ideal solution, but it was impossible to work on that deal due to the sanctions imposed on Roman Abramovich at the time.”