Most clubs are going to have backup options when they look to operate in the transfer market, and it’s often why rumours come and go as the interest is legitimate but the target was never the first choice.

We may be seeing that now with Anthony Martial and Timo Werner, with reports from Italy claiming that Juventus were interested in the pair, but they’re now set to move for Roberto Firmino from Liverpool instead.

This will probably come as a bigger blow to Chelsea, as Timo Werner simply hasn’t lived up to expectations since making the move from Germany, while it’s becoming increasingly clear that Thomas Tuchel doesn’t fancy him as a regular starter.

Offloading him has been tough as he’s not shown enough to warrant making the investment to bring him in, but it may be different for Martial who’s been impressive in pre-season after the arrival of Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman was poor for Sevilla during a loan spell last season and it’s still early days, but it does look like something has clicked as there’s an intensity and work rate in his performances that’s been missing for a while.

The Firmino transfer also means that Liverpool will be losing two of their front three who have shone under Klopp after the departure of Sadio Mane to Bayern earlier in the summer, so it will be fascinating to see if their replacements can bring similar success.