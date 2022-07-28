West Ham have just secured one major signing from Serie A, but it appears they are already focused on a second. On Wednesday the Irons announced that forward Gianluca Scamacca would be joining the club from Sassuolo, the first striker West Ham have signed in over a thousand days. Now, they want someone to supply him.

The Football Transfer Tavern have picked up on an update from ExWHUemployee, which claims that West Ham are in high hopes of being able to strike a deal with Napoli for Piotr Zielinski. The 28-year-old Polish international has been a regular for Napoli for several years now and was a key part of their qualification for the Champions League last season.

Piotr Zielinski | The art of the Cruyff turn pic.twitter.com/AvWcI7ksRk — ???? (@jbfootbalI) July 27, 2022

In addition, FTT also reference a report from Il Mattino in Italy, which claims that Zielinski is now considering the move after a significant offer from West Ham.

As Barcelona have shown this transfer window, half the battle is convincing a player that your club is the right place for them. Having lost some major stalwarts of their squad this summer, there is however a good chance Napoli may not be keen to let Zielinski go.