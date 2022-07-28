Leeds open talks with 20-year-old attacker

Leeds United are progressing well in contract talks with young winger Crysencio Summerville.

The highly-regarded 20-year-old has long been thought of as a big prospect at Elland Road, and now Leeds are hoping to get him to commit his future to the club.

Summerville may not quite be ready for a first-team role on a regular basis just yet, but it’s clear that Leeds want him to stay.

The youngster’s current deal is due to expire in 2023, so Jesse Marsch and co. will have to work quickly to ensure they can get him to put pen to paper, or other offers are sure to come in.

It’s suggested that there were issues with Summerville while Marcelo Bielsa was manager of the Whites, but one imagines his departure and Marsch’s appointment should help things along.

