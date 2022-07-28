Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana will not be sold this summer despite interest from Chelsea.

With Youri Tielemans out of contract next summer, Leicester may be forced to sell the Belgian to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

Losing Tielemans would be detrimental to their squad, but losing both him and Fofana would be catastrophic.

That’s why, according to the Daily Mail, Leicester are not planning to consider any offers for Fofana this summer, with Chelsea showing an interest.

Chelsea are desperate to recruit multiple defenders this summer after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, and the report claims that they’ve missed out on Jules Kounde.

They may have to begin to pursue other targets if Leicester stand firm and continue to not entertain offers for Fofana, but rival clubs understand Chelsea are in need of a defender this summer.

This could lead to clubs demanding hefty fees for their defenders this summer, so Chelsea may continue to find it difficult to bring in reinforcements.

Thomas Tuchel may have to consider promoting a youngster into the first-team squad, such as Levi Colwill, who had an excellent season on loan at Huddersfield.