Ligue 1 lynchpin tipped as Arsenal alternative for Youri Tielemans

Arsenal appear to have a clear priority as the Premier League season approaches at speed, Mikel Arteta wants to add another central midfielder.

It looked for some time as if that midfielder might be Youri Tielemans of Leicester City, but the latest reporting is that their interest in the Belgian midfielder is cooling.

If, as seems to be the case, Arsenal turn their attention elsewhere, Football London are tipping RC Lens’ Seko Fofana as the perfect candidate to occupy the vacant spot. An all-rounder, Fofana scored 12 goals last season and is a force of nature between both boxes, which would add something different to Arsenal’s midfield.

Lens manager Franck Haise recently admitted to RMC Sport that Fofana could leave the club, which comes off the back of suggestions from L’Equipe that Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Newcastle are all interested in the 27-year-old. PSG have since dropped their interest, leaving the door open for the Gunners to make a move.

Fofana was once of Manchester City too, after joining from Lorient as a teenager, but Pep Guardiola decided he was surplus to requirements. If he could convert his Ligue 1 form to the Premier League, Fofana would be a valuable asset for Arteta.

Image via FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/AFP via Getty Images