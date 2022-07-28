Revealed: When Lionel Messi will decide his future amid Barcelona transfer return talk

Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on Lionel Messi’s future at Paris Saint-Germain amid ongoing talk over a potential transfer back to Barcelona.

The Argentina international only left Barcelona for PSG a year ago, but one imagines the Catalan giants would relish the chance to bring this club legend back to the Nou Camp at some point in the future, either as a player, or after he retires.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column via Substack, Romano says that most of the speculation at the moment has come from comments made by Barca president Joan Laporta.

In reality, Messi’s situation is described as “calm”, with the 35-year-old set to make a decision on his future after the World Cup later this year.

“Lionel Messi’s situation is calm. For months, Joan Laporta has spoken about the dream of bringing Messi back to Barcelona one day,” Romano explains.

“Xavi Hernandez would be happy for this to happen, but at the moment it is only words.

“Messi is under contract at PSG and the French club are looking to extend his contract by another year – he will decide his future after the World Cup.”

Messi hasn’t quite looked himself in his time at the Parc des Princes, and it would certainly be emotional to see him move back to his former club.

