Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is edging closer to a move to Juventus for a fee of around £19m.

Over the last few years, a front three of Firmino, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane has been pivotal to Liverpool’s success.

Firmino, Salah, and Mane were all set to be out of contract at Liverpool next year, casting doubts over their future.

Salah, thankfully for Liverpool fans, has signed a new contract, but Mane has left the club to join Bayern Munich.

Now, they could be about to lose another one of the aforementioned trio, with Corriere dello Sport reporting that Firmino is edging closer to a move to Juventus for a fee of around £19m.

Keeping hold of Salah would have likely been Liverpool’s main priority this summer, but losing both Mane and Firmino would still be devastating for Liverpool fans.

Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz were recently brought into the club, but there’s no guarantee the pair can settle into English football comfortably.

With Diogo Jota also at the club, Firmino may find himself falling slightly down the pecking order, so a move away from the club might be the right idea.