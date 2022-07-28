Manchester City attempted to make a late swoop for Chelsea and Barcelona target Jules Kounde.

Sevilla defender Kounde was at the centre of a transfer saga, with both Chelsea and Barcelona attempting to sign the defender. It now appears that Kounde will be staying in Spain, but will be moving to Barcelona.

That’s according to L’Equipe, who claim a deal has now been completed, with Kounde signing a deal at the Spanish giants until 2027.

However, the most interesting part of the report is that the French outlet claims that Manchester City did make a late attempt to beat both Chelsea and Barcelona to the signing of Kounde.

A move to Manchester City seemed the least likely of the three clubs, due to them already having a formidable partnership in Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias.

The likes of John Stones and Nathan Ake are sat waiting for a chance, so Kounde may have felt his game time would be limited in Manchester.

It’s a different story for both Chelsea and Barcelona, with the former losing two central defenders this summer and the latter having a significantly weaker squad to Manchester City.