Manchester United considering PSG star as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

Manchester United are considering PSG forward Neymar as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo is growing increasingly frustrated at Manchester United, and Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed in his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack that the Portuguese star was still looking to leave the club this summer.

Despite Manchester United being unsuccessful last season, they would have been in a drastically worse position without the goals of Ronaldo.

The 37-year-old will need replacing adequately is he is to leave, and according to the Mirror, Neymar is being considered by Manchester United as a potential replacement.

Although not a direct replacement positionally, Neymar would come into the Manchester United side and instantly replace Ronaldo’s quality, if he was to leave.

The Brazilian winger is a creator as well as a goal scorer and is undoubtedly one of the best attackers in the world.

Manchester United have brought in multiple high-profile players over the last few years, including the likes of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

However, this type of transfer hasn’t appeared to have worked for them, so it could be time for them to allow Erik ten Hag to bring in younger players who aren’t at the elite level quite yet.