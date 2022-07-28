Manchester United ready to relax striker transfer plans following one player’s improvement

Manchester United could be ready to relax their plans to pursue the transfer of a new striker this summer thanks to the improvement shown by Anthony Martial during pre-season.

The Frenchman had been a possible candidate for the exit door at Old Trafford this summer, but he’s impressed Erik ten Hag and could now be the club’s main man in that number 9 role.

Man Utd have sources have informed CaughtOffside that Martial looks like one of a number of players to have really bought into Ten Hag’s tactical ideas, with key figures sensing this could be an opportunity for him to re-launch his Red Devils career.

“He’s always had the attributes to be a top striker,” a source told CaughtOffside. “He’s shown it in fits and starts down the years, but the consistency hasn’t been there. But you can see in pre-season that it looks like he’s buying into what Ten Hag wants from his players.”

A new striker had been on United’s agenda this summer, with Darwin Nunez looked at before he moved from Benfica to Liverpool.

Still, there now don’t look to be too many obvious opportunities out there. Harry Kane won’t be moving this summer, while Erling Haaland only recently made the move to Manchester City. Elsewhere, Christopher Nkunku signed a new contract with RB Leipzig last month.

Martial, however, looks like a genuine option for United again, and the club seem to have faith in his ability to be something of a surprise package this season.