Three main options for Cristiano Ronaldo as he remains desperate for transfer away from Man United

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly continues to be desperate for a transfer away from Old Trafford this summer.

In his exclusive column for CaughtOffside earlier today, Fabrizio Romano explained that Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich had all cooled their interest in Ronaldo.

The Portugal international is struggling to find a new club, but Don Balon suggest there could be three new destinations in mind for the player and his agent Jorge Mendes.

The report states that Sporting Lisbon, Sevilla and Napoli could be options for Ronaldo, though there are issues with these moves as well.

It’s surreal to see this apparent lack of interest in the 37-year-old, who surely remains one of the finest footballers on the planet.

Even if Ronaldo will be turning 38 next season, he remains in great shape, and scored 24 goals for Man Utd last season.

The veteran forward is surely good enough to be playing in the Champions League and competing for major honours, so it’s not too surprising that he no longer feels United can meet his ambitions.

Erik ten Hag is also known to be keen to work with the former Real Madrid man and build his team around him.