Fabrizio Romano has addressed the recent transfer rumours linking Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic with Arsenal and Manchester United in his latest exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Milinkovic-Savic has had a fine career in Serie A, which has long led to speculation linking him with moves to some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including those in the Premier League.

Still, for now it seems there has been no contact from either Arsenal or Man Utd, according to Romano, though he admits he views the Serbia international as an underrated talent who could shine in the Premier League.

Romano also reveals that Milinkovic-Savic would cost around €70million, so it won’t be easy for clubs to get a deal done for the 27-year-old.

“Lazio are yet to receive any approach for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, despite rumours that Manchester United and Arsenal have made contact,” Romano explains.

“It is never easy to negotiate with Lazio, and the Italian club are demanding between €65m-€70m for Milinkovic-Savic.

“In my opinion, the Lazio man is an underrated player and would be an excellent signing for a top Premier League club, having been one of the best midfielders in Serie A for years.”

Milinkovic-Savic could be worth the money for Arsenal and Man United

It’s always easier for those of us on the outside to say, but this surely seems like a no-brainer for the likes of Arsenal and United?

Milinkovic-Savic is a huge talent, and his asking price is actually pretty affordable for these clubs, who both need a new signing like this in midfield this summer.

For the Gunners, an upgrade is urgently needed on inconsistent performers Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey, with Milinkovic-Savic perhaps ideal to take Mikel Arteta’s side to the next level. He’d be more expensive than Youri Tielemans, but is also arguably the more complete player.

As for United, they’re getting nowhere with Frenkie de Jong, so isn’t it time to find an alternative? Milinkovic-Savic has all the tools to be a hit at Old Trafford, so best to try a move now before someone else does.