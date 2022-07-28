Newcastle take out hefty loan to help fund forward search

Newcastle have taken out a hefty loan to help them fund their search for a new forward this summer.

Newcastle were recently taken over by Saudi billionaires, meaning they now have a monumental transfer budget to work with.

However, It’s now being reported that Newcastle have taken out a £140m loan to help fund their search for a new forward, as reported by the Daily Mail in the tweet below.

Now, this doesn’t necessarily mean the Newcastle owners don’t have the money they promised, but it’s a way of allowing them to navigate the Financial Fair Play restrictions to their advantage.

 

