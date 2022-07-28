Pep Guardiola reveals the reason he decided to stay at Manchester City

At the beginning of May, there was plenty of uncertainty surrounding Manchester City. Although the club were obviously focused on the climax of the Premier League season and the semi-final of the Champions League, Pep Guardiola had just a year left on his deal. Given the club’s football department has been constructed to his specifications, City would be forced to look for a succession plan if Guardiola left.

A month later, Guardiola had agreed a deal in principle to extend his contract and City had signed Erling Haaland. It appears the City dynasty may continue for some time yet.

Before his time in England, Guardiola had always been reluctant to commit to a club for a long spell. Speaking to the club’s official media however, Guardiola revealed exactly what convinced him to potentially extend until 2025, taking his time at City to nine years if he fulfils the contract.

“I’ve been since the day one, incredibly comfortable, for all the departments in the club and for the hierarchy of course, but especially working with these players,” he said.

“What can I say for the people on the street, in the stadium, how they take care of me and my family. That’s why I’m in the seventh season here. I didn’t expect it when we arrived.”

??? ?????????: ?????????? ? Watch the full interview ? — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 28, 2022

“It is because I’m comfortable and importantly because we won a lot, and when you win a lot, that helps to continue, because this club right now, I’m sorry for the future, the standards are there, and all of us, we have to fight to maintain it there.”

Previously at the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich, Guardiola had not believed such harmony was possible. It proves just how attractive life at Manchester City is for a manager, when they are given the power and resources to construct something in their image.

Image via OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images