Premier League side has plans approved to expand stadium

Nottingham Forest had been out of the Premier League for 23 years before winning promotion last season, but it appears they are planning to stay if their summer activity is anything to go by.

Forest have made a grand total of 11 signings and spending in the region of £74m, Steve Cook has an almost entirely new team with which to affront the challenge of the Premier League.

Today it emerged that they will be redeveloping their stadium. As per the BBC, Rushborough City Council approved plans to renovate the City Ground, which has not had any work done on it for 25 years.

Nottingham Forest get the green light to develop the City Ground ? #NFFC | #EPL pic.twitter.com/Tv21kvUo3X — Louis Wheeldon (@LouisWheeldonNS) July 28, 2022

The new plans will the capacity increased from 30,450 seats to 35,000, as the Peter Taylor Stand is remodelled. The club also applied for permission to construct two 13-story buildings and will invest £470,000 in the community.

Many have raised eyebrows about the heavy spending from Nottingham Forest, but it just goes to show the immense financial advantages that Premier League clubs experience. At the very least, fans will not be able to accuse their club of lacking ambition.