Video: Antonio Rudiger absolutely clatters Luka Modric in Real Madrid training

Antonio Rudiger doesn’t mess about – not even in a training session.

Watch the video below as Real Madrid’s new signing absolutely clatters into Luka Modric on the training pitch, leaving the Croatian midfield maestro in clear pain and discomfort afterwards…

Rudiger joined Real Madrid from Chelsea this summer, and looks like he should be an absolute steal on a free transfer.

The Germany international was a key player at Chelsea and this shows just why he’ll be so hard for the Blues to replace.