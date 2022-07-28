Serie A side make move to beat Villarreal to Giovani Lo Celso but it relies on one condition

Napoli have made contact with Tottenham regarding a loan move for Giovani Lo Celso this summer.

This is according to Alfredo Pedulla, who reports that contact between Spurs and Napoli has now been made and although the contact was only exploratory, it was still significant.

Lo Celso is set to leave Tottenham this summer as the Argentine does not feature in Antonio Conte’s plans. However, any potential move to Napoli relies on the future of Piotr Zielinski. The Polish midfielder is wanted by West Ham and talks are in progress states Pedulla.

Lo Celso would take the Napoli star’s place in Naples but the Serie A side will face competition from Spain.

Villarreal are reportedly in direct negotiations with Tottenham to bring Lo Celso back to Spain. The 26-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with the La Liga side and impressed during the spell under Unai Emery.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Argentine is top of the tree on the Villarreal coach’s list of targets but talks are still ongoing, as there are other clubs interested – such as Napoli.

According to Marca, Villarreal are interested in a permanent switch for the midfielder but if Tottenham looks to recoup their transfer fee of roughly £30m from back in 2020, it could cause a problem for Unai Emery’s team.

Therefore, another loan move could be in store and if it ends up a battle between the two clubs, then it is likely that Lo Celso will return to Spain.