SkySports journalist shuts down West Ham signing rumours

The ambitious signings continue on the agenda at West Ham, having got Gianluca Scamacca on board even with interest from Paris Saint-Germain. The next point on their list was improving the supply chain to the Italian forward and they were rumoured to be looking at Serie A for the solution again.

It had emerged that West Ham were looking into the possibility of bringing Polish star Piotr Zielinski to the club, with the player reportedly considering the move.

While SkySports reporter Dharmesh Sheth acknowledged that interest, but also declared that deal was unlikely.

?? West Ham are working on deal for Napoli midfielder Piotr Zieli?ski ?? No official bid yet with Napoli valuing the player upwards of €40M [via: @skysports_sheth] pic.twitter.com/AKnjX0X8ga — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 28, 2022

According to Sheth, the valuation of Zielinski is some way apart in Naples and London. Napoli want more than €40m, whereas West Ham were not initially prepared to pay close to that.

This may well be the case, but equally it could be the information that both clubs want to circulate as part of their negotiation strategy. If it were to come down to a difference of around €5m, it is fair to expect a deal to be worked out.