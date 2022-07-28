Spurs defender set for surprise loan move to France

Tottenham defender Joe Rodon is set for a surprise move to France to sign for Rennes on loan.

Daily Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath broke the news that the French club have prioritised the Wales centre-back as a loan target, which is expected to be completed soon.

The loan deal also includes a buy option worth €20m reports Fabrizio Romano, as the 24-year-old looks to revive his career in another country after a tough spell with Spurs.

Rodon was always expected to leave Spurs this summer, with the Telegraph reporting in April that Antonio Conte was willing to sell the player in order to fund other transfers.

The 24-year-old only played eight minutes of Premier League football under the former Chelsea coach and with the Italian signing Clement Lenglet this summer that would only decrease further during the upcoming campaign.

According to The Athletic, Fulham were another club interested in signing Rodon this summer as the newly promoted Premier League club looks to strengthen its squad ahead of their return.

However, Rodon is bound for France on loan, which comes as a surprise as UK players normally stay in and around the English leagues. This is going to be a really important spell for the Wales star as it will likely determine the rest of his career