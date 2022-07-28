‘Stop crying’ – Stan Collymore blasts West Ham fans after transfer deal

Former Premier League star Stan Collymore has hit out at West Ham fans over their reaction to the Jesse Lingard transfer saga.

Despite the England international enjoying a successful loan spell with the Hammers just over a year ago, he neglected the chance to return to the London Stadium this summer.

Instead, Lingard joined Nottingham Forest for big money after his departure from Manchester United, and Collymore insists Hammers fans can have no complaints.

“West Ham fans should stop crying that Jesse Lingard snubbed them and went to Nottingham Forest,” he said.

“Were my eyebrows raised by the move? Yes. Was it partly because of the money? Yes.

“But Forest are a massive club, a great club. They have two stars above that tree on the shirt that will make a difference in getting players over the line.

“So I don’t understand the noise, spite and bitterness from pundits and people with a West Ham allegiance about Lingard’s decision.”