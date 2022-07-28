Thomas Tuchel digging his heels in on Chelsea starlet Armando Broja

Not everything is going to plan for Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea this transfer market and in another window, the German manager might have looked upon the sale of Armando Broja. Yet having missed out on Raphinha and most recently Jules Kounde, Tuchel might be that bit more likely to dig his heels in.

According to Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea continue to fight off interest in their young Albanian forward. The Blues reportedly rejected a £30m offer from fellow Londoners West Ham and Tuchel has maintained his stance that Broja should not leave on a permanent deal.

Chelsea, still not accepting any official bid for Armando Broja as of now. Tuchel insists in keeping the player, not happy with potential permanent transfer – after West Ham's £30m proposal rejected 10 days ago. ?? #CFC More talks on Chelsea side will take place soon. pic.twitter.com/YvSU3O5PCm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2022

That would imply that the German tactician might contemplate a loan move for Broja. However it’s worth remembering that the Chelsea squad would be left with just two natural forwards should Broja leave, Timo Werner and Michy Batshuayi. Neither look as if they will take on the mantle of star striker this season and even if the likes of Kai Havertz can play the role, Tuchel might appreciate the option of Broja.