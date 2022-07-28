Real Madrid consider surprise transfer swoop for Chelsea misfit

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a surprise transfer swoop for Chelsea forward Timo Werner amid his struggles at Stamford Bridge.

The Germany international looked a huge talent at former club RB Leipzig, scoring 34 goals in his final season with the club, though he’s netted only 23 times in two years in west London.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that Werner could be available on loan this summer, with Juventus among the clubs interested in him.

Still, now Mundo Deportivo are also linking Werner with Real Madrid, who are in the market for signings in attack.

This is certainly a slightly strange rumour, as it’s hard to see what Los Blancos feel Werner would add to their squad.

The 26-year-old may have looked a fine player a few years ago, but he’s flopped since his move to a big club, and one imagines he could also struggle at the Bernabeu.

Still, the Spanish giants may also feel it’s worth gambling on him and trying to get him back to his best.

Carlo Ancelotti could do with more depth up front, with Werner possibly a decent squad player, if nothing else.