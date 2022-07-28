Two big Liverpool stars out of Community Shield clash with Manchester City

Liverpool will face Manchester City on Saturday in the Community Shield at the King Power stadium but will be without two of their big stars.

The English football season’s opener will allow everyone to see where the two best sides in the country are at heading into the new campaign, but it won’t be a definitive indication of which side will win the Premier League this season.

Nevertheless, both teams will try to win the match and gain some sort of upper hand over the other but Jurgen Klopp will be without two of his biggest stars for the curtain raiser. Speaking at a press conference today the Liverpool boss stated that Alisson and Diogo Jota will miss the clash with Man City, with the Portuguese star out for longer.

The German said: ‘Alisson and Diogo no. Alisson trained today more than the day before so he will definitely be available for Fulham but not for the weekend. Diogo… it will take a while, unfortunately.’

Alisson picked up an abdominal injury during pre-season and hasn’t featured for the Reds since the defeat to Manchester United in their opening game.

As for Jota, the forward suffered a recurrence of the hamstring injury he picked up at the end of last season whilst playing for the national team and did not take part in Liverpool’s training camp in Austria.

This is a big blow for Klopp ahead of Saturday’s game but Liverpool fans will be grateful that their number one keeper will be back in time before the serious stuff kicks off away to Fulham next weekend.