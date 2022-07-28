“Full agreement in place” for Chelsea to complete midfielder transfer

Chelsea reportedly have a full agreement in place to seal the transfer of highly-rated young midfielder Tyler Dibling from Southampton.

The England youth international looks set to leave the Saints for the Blues in a deal worth £1.5million, and will move to the west London giants’ academy.

See below for details from Fabrizio Romano via his official Twitter page…

Chelsea, still working on young talents for the Academy and now set to sign U17 England international Tyler Dibling from Southampton £1.5m fee. ? #CFC Full agreement in place, deal set to be completed. Follows Zak Sturge who's joining CFC from Brighton. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2022

Dibling looks a hugely promising player after impressing in his time at Southampton, so this could end up being a top signing for the future for Chelsea.

CFC fans will hope he can later go on to follow the likes of Mason Mount and Reece James in moving from the club academy into the senior side, while fans of English football in general will also hope he can have a promising future for the national team.

Still, Chelsea’s focus now needs to be on further strengthening the first-team, with Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly coming in so far this summer, but not looking like being quite enough for Thomas Tuchel’s needs.

Another attacking player is surely needed after the struggling Romelu Lukaku was loaned out to Inter Milan, while an extra defender would also be useful to replace Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.