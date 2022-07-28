“Full agreement in place” for Chelsea to complete midfielder transfer

Chelsea FC Southampton FC
Chelsea reportedly have a full agreement in place to seal the transfer of highly-rated young midfielder Tyler Dibling from Southampton.

The England youth international looks set to leave the Saints for the Blues in a deal worth £1.5million, and will move to the west London giants’ academy.

See below for details from Fabrizio Romano via his official Twitter page…

Dibling looks a hugely promising player after impressing in his time at Southampton, so this could end up being a top signing for the future for Chelsea.

CFC fans will hope he can later go on to follow the likes of Mason Mount and Reece James in moving from the club academy into the senior side, while fans of English football in general will also hope he can have a promising future for the national team.

Still, Chelsea’s focus now needs to be on further strengthening the first-team, with Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly coming in so far this summer, but not looking like being quite enough for Thomas Tuchel’s needs.

Another attacking player is surely needed after the struggling Romelu Lukaku was loaned out to Inter Milan, while an extra defender would also be useful to replace Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

  2. Of course it would be nice if Tyler , did make it to the Chelsea first team however its most likely he will be hired out to begin with then sold to the likes of Brighton or Southampton at an increased fee. Thats the way the business works.

    Reply

  3. He should have stayed at Southampton from a football perspective sadly his father has taken the money. Cannot argue with that decision however morally wrong. But at the end of the day who cares when he fails, but will love him if by any chance the move is positive and he becomes star

    Reply

  4. Are u kidding me? Yet another young young young player…. then loan him out for few years then become another use or useless player like Broja..? Hopefully at that time Chelsea still remain at top 4 Champion League.

    Reply

