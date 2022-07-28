UK government rules out bank holiday for potential EURO 2022 success

The UK government has ruled out the potential of an extra bank holiday if England beat Germany in the Women’s EURO 2022 final on Sunday.

The historic tournament is set to conclude on Sunday at Wembley, where host nation England will face Germany in what promises to be an epic final.

The two sides have been very impressive during their campaigns, with Germany coming through a tough semi-final clash with France, whilst conceding just once en route to the final.

As for England, the host nation hasn’t let the country down and have scored goals for fun on their way to Wembley. The Lionesses have had the support of big crowds and the nation has really got behind their women’s team this summer.

In light of the Lionesses’ success, leader of the opposition Keir Starmer called for the government to declare a further bank holiday if Sarina Wiegman’s side secured victory on Sunday, a move which also has support from former Sports Minister Tracey Crouch.

However, the government has since ruled out such a celebration, which was also the case last summer when the men’s team reached the final of EURO 2020, as stated on www.parliament.uk.

A government spokesperson said on the potential holiday via 90min: “The Lionesses have done England proud with their fantastic run to the EURO 2022 final,