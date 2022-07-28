Manchester United reportedly have no interest in pursuing Ajax winger Antony at the Dutch club’s current valuation.

There’s no doubt Manchester United need to add more quality in their attack this summer after such a disappointing season.

One player they have been linked with is Ajax winger Antony, but according to Sky Sports in the video below, Manchester United have no interest in pursuing Antony at the price they value him at.

Manchester United have NO interest in signing Antony from Ajax for the price set by the eredivsie side. ? [via @skysports_sheth]. pic.twitter.com/lieDhgOpqa — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 28, 2022

After spending vast amounts of money on players who have had minimal impact on the team, Manchester United must spend their money wisely in the future.