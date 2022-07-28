Video: Manchester United have no interest in pursuing target at current valuation

Manchester United reportedly have no interest in pursuing Ajax winger Antony at the Dutch club’s current valuation.

There’s no doubt Manchester United need to add more quality in their attack this summer after such a disappointing season.

One player they have been linked with is Ajax winger Antony, but according to Sky Sports in the video below, Manchester United have no interest in pursuing Antony at the price they value him at.

After spending vast amounts of money on players who have had minimal impact on the team, Manchester United must spend their money wisely in the future.

