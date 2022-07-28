Watford willing to let West Ham target leave for €35m this summer

Watford are willing to let star player Ismaila Sarr leave this summer if they receive an offer of around €35m for the winger.

According to Foot Mercato, the Hornets aren’t willing to let the Senegal international go on the cheap and his pricetag is said to be turning off several Italian clubs from making a move for the winger.

Sarr has been at Watford since 2019 and has a contract with the club until 2024. The 24-year-old has made 92 appearnces for the Hornets in all competitons, scoring 24 goals and assisting a further 18. The Senegal star has been linked to many clubs over the last few years and could now be set to move this summer.

? Watford are ready to let Ismaïla Sarr leave this summer if they receive an offer around €35M.??? (Source: @sebnonda) pic.twitter.com/nIZGuyJ8pO — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 28, 2022

Last week, it was reported that West Ham could move for Sarr as well as his Watford teammate Emmanuel Dennis in the next few weeks. The Hammers have been monitoring Dennis all summer reports talkSPORT, but recently added Sarr to their extensive list of forward targets.

A move to West Ham could be a great move for the 24-year-old as there is a position available for the taking on the Hammer’s left side. €35m is alot of money to part with for a Championship player but Sarr has plenty of talent that David Moyes could work with and further develop the player.