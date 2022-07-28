‘Extraordinary’ star tempted to join West Ham in 120k-a-week deal

Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Filip Kostic is reportedly tempted to accept a transfer offer from West Ham.

The Serbia international has shone in the Bundesliga and has become a top target for West Ham this summer as he heads into the final year of his contract.

Recent reports suggest the Hammers have agreed a fee for Kostic, but the issue now is agreeing personal terms with the player.

Still, there may be good news on that front as sources in Germany now state that Kostic is increasingly tempted to accept a big-money contract offer from West Ham to complete a move to the London Stadium.

Kostic could join Gianluca Scamacca and Nayef Aguerd in joining WHUFC this summer in what has been a decent window from David Moyes and co.