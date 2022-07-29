West Ham relying on agent to secure Moyes’ top target who has doubts about a move

West Ham are currently struggling to convince Eintracht Frankfurt’s Filip Kostic to turn his back on the chance to play in the Champions League and move to the London Stadium.

The Serbian international is David Moyes’ top target, reports Football Insider, but talks had stalled as Frankfurt do not want to lose the 29-year-old, who is firmly the Bundesliga club’s best player.

However, Moyes re-opened them on Monday and had a chat with Kostic in an attempt to persuade him to make the move to the Premier League but it is understood that the Hammers boss is struggling to convince the left wing-back to join the London club this summer, reports talkSPORT.

According to talkSPORT, West Ham are willing to meet Frankfurt’s £16m asking price to lure him away from Germany but sources close to Kostic claim the Serbian is in two minds about making the move.

Frankfurt will compete in the Champions League during the upcoming campaign after winning the Europa League last season and that is a big sacrifice for the 29-year-old to make late into his career.

West Ham hope their trump card is that Kostic shares the same agent as new striker Gianluca Scamacca and the Hammers hope that the agent will be able to convince the Serbian to join them this summer.