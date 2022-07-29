Pep Guardiola comments on Cucurella’s transfer request amid Man City interest

The news broke earlier that Brighton’s Marc Cucurella has handed in a transfer request in order to force a move to Manchester City this summer.

The left-back has been linked with a move to the Etihad all summer long but there is no agreement yet between Man City and Brighton on the price. The negotiations are difficult as a result of the asking fee but are still ongoing, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The 24-year-old only joined the Seagulls last summer from Getafe and enjoyed an excellent first campaign in England under the management of Graham Potter. The Spaniard was voted the club’s player of the season and it was a campaign that clearly caught the eye of Pep Guardiola.

The Athletic states that Cucurella is understood to be a priority signing for the reigning Premier League champions and Guardiola. Brighton are said to be seeking a figure of at least £50m from any interested club reports The Athletic but that seems to be a fee that City want to be lowered.

During his press conference today, Guardiola was asked about Cucurella’s transfer request, to which the City boss responded via Fabrizio Romano: “He’s a Brighton player. I cannot say anything else. New left back?

“If it’s possible yes, if not, we stay”.

“Cancelo can play there, Wilson-Esbrand, Ake… I never complain about the squad I have”.

The coming days will be telling if City can bring in Cucurella or if the Brighton star will remain at the Seagulls for the upcoming season.