Bellerin to have Arsenal contract terminated in order to facilitate move

Hector Bellerin could soon be returning to Real Betis after a successful spell with the La Liga side last season.

The right-back’s contract with Arsenal expires next summer and the Gunners have spent the current window looking for a way out for the 27-year-old in order to receive a fee.

According to Todofichajes, Arsenal have given up on that option and are now willing to terminate Bellerin’s contract in order for him to complete a move to Real Betis. The Gunners will at least save money on his salary, despite missing out on a transfer fee.

Bellerin is looking to have his Arsenal contract terminated
Should the termination come to fruition, Real Betis will acquire Bellerin’s services for free and will become one of the best-paid players in Pellegrini’s squad. The Spaniard is set to sign a three-year deal with Los Verdiblancos and will be looking to continue the form he produced regularly last season.

Bellerin performed as one of the best right-backs in La Liga during the last campaign and the 27-year-old ended up collecting a Copa del Rey winners medal along the way. His departure from Arsenal will end his 11-year association with the London club, where he played 239 times and won three FA Cups.

