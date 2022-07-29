Bellerin to have Arsenal contract terminated in order to facilitate move

Hector Bellerin could soon be returning to Real Betis after a successful spell with the La Liga side last season.

The right-back’s contract with Arsenal expires next summer and the Gunners have spent the current window looking for a way out for the 27-year-old in order to receive a fee.

According to Todofichajes, Arsenal have given up on that option and are now willing to terminate Bellerin’s contract in order for him to complete a move to Real Betis. The Gunners will at least save money on his salary, despite missing out on a transfer fee.

Should the termination come to fruition, Real Betis will acquire Bellerin’s services for free and will become one of the best-paid players in Pellegrini’s squad. The Spaniard is set to sign a three-year deal with Los Verdiblancos and will be looking to continue the form he produced regularly last season.

Bellerin performed as one of the best right-backs in La Liga during the last campaign and the 27-year-old ended up collecting a Copa del Rey winners medal along the way. His departure from Arsenal will end his 11-year association with the London club, where he played 239 times and won three FA Cups.