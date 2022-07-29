Man City star out of action for two months confirms Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Manchester City will be without defender Aymeric Laporte until at least September.

Speaking at his pre-Community Shield press conference today, Guardiola admitted that the Spain international underwent surgery over the summer and did not travel on Man City’s tour of the United States.

Laporte was carrying a knee problem towards the end of last season’s run to a fourth Premier League title in five years said the City boss and will miss Saturday’s clash with Liverpool; as well as tricky games away to West Ham and Newcastle, also Tottenham at home.

Speaking about Laporte’s injury, Guardiola said: ‘Laporte is injured. He had knee surgery after last season, played the last two or three games with an important injury and made an incredible effort,

‘So far he is doing really well but you have to be careful with a knee. I think he will be out for August, September I think maybe he will start to be with us.’

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is out until September after having surgery on an injured knee. ? pic.twitter.com/i3vjS6q6Fc — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 29, 2022

This is not an ideal way to start the season as Laporte is Man City’s second-best centre-back behind Ruben Dias. John Stones also missed City’s US trip, therefore Nathan Ake will be expected to start Saturday’s match against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

City also suffered from defensive injury issues last season too and at one stage Fernandinho had to provide cover at the back. The Manchester club haven’t signed another defender this summer but did manage to retain Ake who was wanted by Chelsea.