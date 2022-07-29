Cristiano Ronaldo gives his approval to sensational return home as Mendes works on a deal

Sporting CP have entered talks over the sensational return of Cristiano Ronaldo with the superstar said to have given his approval to the move.

La Repubblica, who reported well in advance that Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United, are now reporting that the superstar’s agent Jorge Mendes is currently working on the 37-year-old’s return to Sporting. The striker has already given his approval for a return to the Portuguese giants, 19 years after leaving the club to join Man United.

The Man United striker has asked to leave his current club as the Portugal international wants to play Champions League football and missed the entirety of United’s pre-season tour. The 37-year-old has also been left out of the Premier League side’s squad for their next pre-season match with Atletico Madrid tomorrow as Ronaldo pushes for a move away from Old Trafford.

Ronaldo was offered to many of Europe’s top clubs this summer but nobody wanted to sign the superstar. This seems to have left the striker with two options: either stay at Man United or join Sporting CP to play in the Champions League.

The negotiations over a move to the latter are complicated states La Repubblica but a transfer that was previously only a mere hypothesis is now taking shape. Ronaldo is now waiting for a breakthrough in the move to take place and his return to the club where it all started should move towards completion once that is complete.