AC Milan set to sign €35m wonderkid after agreeing fee for the Leeds target

AC Milan are set to sign Club Brugge’s Charles De Ketelaere after the Serie A side eventually agreed a fee for the 21-year-old.

The Rossoneri have been haggling with Brugge over a fee for the Belgian youngster for weeks but have now agreed to pay the club’s asking price according to the latest update from Gianluca Di Marzio.

Milan will pay a fee of around €35m plus add-ons to Club Brugge for the young star and only the final details of the transfer are left to be sorted out by both the clubs before De Ketelaere can be officiallyng announced.

De Ketelaere didn’t arrive for training today, reports Di Marzio, which suggests that the deal is moving towards completion and an official confirmation from Milan should be expected anytime soon.

De Ketelaere was also wanted by Leeds United this summer but the Belgian had his heart set on a move to Milan. The Premier League side bid for the 21-year-old over two weeks ago, reported Fabrizio Romano, which was said to be more than €35m with add-ons but the saga is now set to end with the Italian champions victorious.