Image: Arsenal complete 2022/23 kit line up with another beauty

Arsenal’s time with Adidas has become synonymous with beautiful football kits and the Gunners have released yet another eye-catching jersey as their third kit for the upcoming season.

The London club and Adidas have opted for a modern design for their third kit, where fashion meets football attire. The pink kit is very stylish and looks slick with the navy and blue mixing perfectly with the overall light pink.

This completes Arsenal’s kit line-up for the new season and it is a special trio of jerseys. According to GOAL, the Gunners’ pink outfield jersey will make its debut in their first Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace on August 5.