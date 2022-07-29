Arsenal have sent enquiries to West Ham regarding England international Jarrod Bowen.

Bowen recently enjoyed his best season in the Premier League for West Ham, contributing with ten assists and twelve goals.

His performances earned him his first call up to the England squad, and if he manages to continue his form going into the new season, there’s a good chance Bowen will cement his place in the World Cup squad in November.

Naturally, some of the big clubs in the Premier League will be taking a look at the 25-year-old, and according to journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking on The Beautiful Game Podcast, Arsenal have enquired about the availability of Bowen this summer.

“So, there’s lots of excitement about Bowen moving potentially to a club like Arsenal, but it’s all hypothetical at the moment, because West Ham don’t want to sell. But Arsenal have definitely made an enquiry around Bowen to see what the situation is, but that’s what they’ve been told,” said Jacobs.

If West Ham want to continue to battle in the top half of the Premier League and compete in European competitions, keeping hold of the likes of Bowen and Declan Rice will be pivotal to that.

However, if a Champions League club come knocking, the aforementioned duo may be tempted and force a move away from West Ham.

With Arsenal not competing in the Champions League next season, then they may find it difficult to prise Bowen away from their London rival.s