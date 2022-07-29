Leeds United loanee Tyler Roberts will have to wait to make his competitive QPR debut as the forward is set to sit out the club’s season opener this weekend with an injury.

Roberts is set to spend the season on loan with the London club, having sealed a move to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium at the start of this month.

The 23-year-old barely had a chance to make a name for himself under Jesse Marsch last season, coming off the bench during the American coach’s first game in charge only to pick up a hamstring injury that would rule him out for the season.

Leeds have strengthened their squad significantly this summer and as a result, sent Robert out on loan to try and get regular game time in order to improve his skills.

However, Roberts has run into more bad luck after QPR boss Michael Beale confirmed he won’t play this weekend against Blackburn Rovers due to an injury.

The R’s coach stated via West London Sport: “As of today, everyone bar Tyler Roberts has trained.

“He has a slight issue that I don’t want to risk.

“He did start the week training with us but I didn’t think he looked right. It is the right call for us just to slow down and make sure he is ready.

“We thought he would be OK and although he hasn’t had a setback or re-injured it, we just think he needs a little bit more fitness so he has trained away from the group in isolation.”

This season is a big one for Roberts’ career and unfortunately, it hasn’t got off to the best of starts, although it could be much worse for the forward.