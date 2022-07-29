Bayern Munich star wants to join Chelsea states reliable German journalist

Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard would be willing to join Chelsea if the club makes a serious offer in the coming weeks.

Thomas Tuchel is still searching for another centre-back after Matthijs de Ligt decide to join Bayern and Jules Kounde was snatched out of the Blues’ hands by Barcelona.

The German coach could also be about to lose club captain Cesar Azpilicueta; as the London club’s rivals of the current window, Barcelona, are ready to make a move for the defender and have informed the player of their intentions, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Pavard would be an ideal replacement for the Spaniard as he can fill the same role. The Frenchman can play as a centre-back and also as a right-back, but it is likely that Tuchel would be looking for a defender with a bit more quality.

However, the option is there if the Chelsea boss wants to go down that path as the Bayern star is willing to join Chelsea, reports Bayern Munich journalist Christian Falk.

TRUE? Benjamin Pavard @FCBayern would be willing to join @ChelseaFC if the club makes a serious offer — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 29, 2022

Chelsea and Pavard have been linked throughout the summer, therefore, there is likely interest from the Premier League side. The Frenchman is certain to lose his starting spot at Bayern Munich after the signings of Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt, so a move could benefit everyone in this deal.